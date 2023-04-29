ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Shweta Pasricha bags Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Apr,2023 14:51:17
Young diva Shweta Pasricha, who rose to fame with her role in Aarya 2, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actress will be a part of Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna. Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films will produce the upcoming movie.

The women-centric film is set in the 90s and will see Vaani Kapoor play the role of a porn star look-alike. Sarvagunn Sampanna marks the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan, wife of filmmaker Kunal Deshmukh. Sonali has previously assisted her husband on films like Jannat, Tum Mile, Raja Natwarlal, and Shiddat.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Ishwak Singh, Brijendra Kala, Geeta Tyagi, and Raghubir Yadav being part of the film.

We buzzed the actress but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive telly, digital, and movie updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

