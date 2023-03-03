IWMBuzz.com has always updated its readers about the latest development in TV, Digital, and Movie space. We now hear that a new movie is in the making named Saket Nagri Ayodhya produced by Varchaswaa Media Private Limited & Surya Entertainment.

The movie is directed by Bhavin Wadia. The Casting Director of the film is Sonu Singh Rajput. Now coming to the cast we hear Smita Sharan and Annu Awasthi have bagged the project.

The film is about the great and longest Indian history Ayodhya Ram Mandir verdict.

We reached out to the actors for a comment but did not get revert.

