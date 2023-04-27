ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Exclusive: Sulbha Arya to be a part of Randeep Hooda starrer Pachhattar Ka Chhora

Sulbha Arya roped in for Randeep Hooda starrer Pachhattar Ka Chhora

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Apr,2023 12:55:05
Exclusive: Sulbha Arya to be a part of Randeep Hooda starrer Pachhattar Ka Chhora

Veteran actress Sulbha Arya, who is better known as Kantaben from Kal Ho Naa Ho, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Sulbha has been roped in for an upcoming movie Pachhattar Ka Chhora.

The movie is being produced by JJ Creations LLP and Shivam Cinema Vision and co-produced by Rachayita Films Private Limited with Prolife Entertainment And Production as the associate producer. Directed by Jayant Gilatar, the film features Randeep Hooda, Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover, and Sanjay Mishra in significant roles.

We earlier exclusively reported about Pratyaksh Panwar being part of the above-mentioned project.

We reached out to Sulbha but did not get revert.

Watch this space for exclusive updates in the telly, digital, and movie world

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Samir Soni bags ZEE5 series Showstopper
Exclusive: Samir Soni bags ZEE5 series Showstopper
Exclusive: Aartii Naagpal bags ZEE5 series Showstopper
Exclusive: Aartii Naagpal bags ZEE5 series Showstopper
Exclusive: Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwala join the cast of ZEE5 series Showstopper
Exclusive: Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwala join the cast of ZEE5 series Showstopper
Exclusive: Mita Vashisht bags ZEE5 series Showstopper
Exclusive: Mita Vashisht bags ZEE5 series Showstopper
Exclusive: Rakesh Bedi bags ZEE5 series Showstopper
Exclusive: Rakesh Bedi bags ZEE5 series Showstopper
Exclusive: Kiran Kumar bags ZEE5 series Showstopper
Exclusive: Kiran Kumar bags ZEE5 series Showstopper
Latest Stories
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's cutest moments that we miss
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's cutest moments that we miss
Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch
Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch
I am not really bothered of playing a mother on-screen: Shraddha Arya
I am not really bothered of playing a mother on-screen: Shraddha Arya
Read Latest News