Exclusive: Sulbha Arya to be a part of Randeep Hooda starrer Pachhattar Ka Chhora

Veteran actress Sulbha Arya, who is better known as Kantaben from Kal Ho Naa Ho, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Sulbha has been roped in for an upcoming movie Pachhattar Ka Chhora.

The movie is being produced by JJ Creations LLP and Shivam Cinema Vision and co-produced by Rachayita Films Private Limited with Prolife Entertainment And Production as the associate producer. Directed by Jayant Gilatar, the film features Randeep Hooda, Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover, and Sanjay Mishra in significant roles.

We earlier exclusively reported about Pratyaksh Panwar being part of the above-mentioned project.

We reached out to Sulbha but did not get revert.

