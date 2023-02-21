Varoon Varma, the talented actor, who is known for his roles in projects such as Ludo (2020), Rustom (2016) and Special OPS (2020), has bagged a new movie. As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in Tara Sutaria starter film Apurva.

Apurva is a thriller movie directed by Nihil Nagesh Bhat. It will present the story of a woman, who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death. The movie is produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Rajesh Jais and Navni Parihar playing pivotal roles in the movie.

We buzzed Varoon but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.