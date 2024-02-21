Exclusive: Victor Banerjee joins the cast of film Ghumguma

Victor Banerjee, who is known for his work in Hindi and Bengali cinema, is all set to entertain masses in a new film. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor, who featured in projects like Ta Ra Rum Pum, Sarkar Raj, Doosri Dulhan, Gunday and Delhi in a Day, will be seen in an upcoming film, Ghumguma. Kay Kay Menon plays the lead role in the film.

Ace cinematographer Sirsha Ray who impressed his audience with his fascinating works in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Nagarkirtan, A Death In The Gunj, Shaddo, and other films has stepped into direction. Apart from Kay Kay, Kaushik Ganguly, Sohini Sarkar, Indraneil Sengupta are also part of the series. The film is a sort of anthology based on four stories by Bengali author Saradindu Bandyopadhyay. Kay Kay will feature in all the stories.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Brijendra Kala and Paritosh Tripathi being part of the film.

Kay Kay began his acting career with a theatre break opposite Naseeruddin Shah in Mahatma vs Gandhi. After that, he started working in the TV industry with the television serial Darr (1995). His debut movie was Naseem (1995) in 1995, but he got recognition for his role in the critically acclaimed movie Bhopal Express (1999) in 1999. He has acted in numerous movies, including Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003), Black Friday (2004), Sarkar (2005), Corporate (2006), Life in a Metro (2007), ABCD (Any Body Can Dance) (2013), Ankur Arora Murder Case (2013), Haider (2014) and The Ghazi Attack (2017). He is also known for his role in the Hotstar web series Special OPS (2020) and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story (2021), where he played the role of RAW officer Himmat Singh.

