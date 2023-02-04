Vishwanath Chatterjee, the popular actor, who rose to fame with his acting talent in movies like Lukka Chuppi, Dhadak, Raja Natwarlal, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Jayanta Bhai Ki Luv Story, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, has bagged a new film.

As per a credible source, Vishwanath will be part of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Hindi remake of the Tamil film KD. KD or Karuppu Durai is a Tamil slice-of-life comedy movie directed by Madhumita Sundararaman. The movie, starring 71-year-old Mu Ramaswamy (Karuppu Durai) and youngster Nagar Vishal, is about the bond between an elderly man and an eight-year-old kid and the adventure they go on together.

Apparently, director Madhumita, who directed the Tamil version, will be directing the Hindi one as well. She has tweaked the script to suit Hindi-speaking audiences. The Tamil version of the film was shot in the interiors of Tamil Nadu while the Hindi version will see the team head to Bhopal to bring an authentic rural feel to the film.

We buzzed Vishwanath but could not get through to him.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.