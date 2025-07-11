F1 Box Office Collection Day 15: Brad Pitt’s racing film’s earnings reach 61.85 crores

Brad Pitt’s sports drama film F1 has earned a total of 61.85 crores at the Indian box office till its 15th day. Released on June 27, the film was released in India in English as well as Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

On the 15th day, the third Friday, the film earned around 0.55 crores, most of which came from the English version. The English occupancy for the day was 16.96%, indicating a steady performance for the film on weekdays.

F1 had a total net collection of 35.5 crore in the first week, of which 31.7 crore came from the English version alone. The Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions together earned around 3.8 crore.

The film grossed 25.8 crore in the second week. Growth was again seen during this period, especially on the second Saturday and Sunday, when the film earned 5.75 crore and 6.1 crore respectively.

The weekdays, however, saw a clear decline, 2.5 crore on the second Monday and 2.75 crore on Tuesday. After a slight decline on Wednesday and Thursday, the figure came down to 0.55 crore on Friday.

F1 is a 2025 American sports drama film starring Brad Pitt as a racing driver who returns to the world of Formula One after 30 years to save his old teammate’s underdog team APXGP. The film also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem in key roles.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and composed by Hans Zimmer, which adds depth to its racing theme and emotional tone.

Distributed by Apple Studios and Warner Bros., the film was released in India in English as well as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, making it reach a wider audience.

Overall, F1 has collected 61.85 crore in India in 15 days, which can be considered a commendable performance for a Hollywood sports film of this kind. Now the film’s eyes are on the third weekend, where it remains to be seen whether it will be able to continue its growth.

