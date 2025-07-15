F1 Box Office Collection Day 19: Third Monday Brings a Sharp Dip in Collections

F1 performed well in its first two weeks and has earned more than 70 crore so far. But on July 14 (the third Monday), the film’s collections saw a sharp drop.

According to Sacnilk’s report, F1 earned around 0.81 crore on the 18th day (Monday), about 77% less than the previous day (Sunday). This drop indicates the film is slowly losing momentum, especially in the third week.

The film earned 35.5 crores in the first week and 25.8 crores in the second. The third weekend did see some growth, 1.7 crores on Friday, 3.25 crores on Saturday, and 3.5 crores on Sunday. But as soon as Monday arrived, there was a huge drop in the collections.

F1 is getting the most response in its English version, while the collection of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions has been quite limited. On July 14, the English occupancy of the film was 11.54%, which is considered below average.

So far, in 19 days, the film has collected 70.83 crores in India net. But the way the third week has started slowly makes it clear that now the film needs new momentum to reach the 100 crore club.

F1 is a 2025 American sports drama film starring Brad Pitt as a racing driver who returns to Formula One after 30 years to save his old teammate’s underdog team, APXGP. The film also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem in key roles.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and composed by Hans Zimmer, which adds depth to its racing theme and emotional tone.

Apple Studios and Warner Bros. distributed the film, which was released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, allowing it to reach a wider audience.

Now it remains to be seen whether F1 can bounce back on the weekend despite the slow pace on weekdays.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for all the updates on the box office.