F1 Box Office Collection Day 22: The Pace Doesn’t Slow Down Even In The Third Week, Earnings Cross 75 Crores

Racing drama film F1 has maintained its hold on the box office in its third week as well. On the 22nd day, Friday 18 July, the film made a net collection of 0.27 crores, taking its total earnings in India so far to 75.02 crores.

According to Sacnilk, the film has earned 35.5 crores in the first week, 25.8 crores in the second week and 13.45 crores in the third week so far. Although there was a decline in earnings on the third Friday, the film continues to hold its grip especially among the English audience.

On Friday, 18 July, the English occupancy of the film was 9.41%, which was light in the morning shows but improved a bit in the evening shows.

F1 is a 2025 American sports drama film starring Brad Pitt as a racing driver who returns to Formula One after 30 years to save his old teammate’s underdog team, APXGP. The film also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem in key roles.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and composed by Hans Zimmer, which adds depth to its racing theme and emotional tone.

Apple Studios and Warner Bros. distributed the film, which was released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, allowing it to reach a wider audience.

Now it remains to be seen whether F1 can bounce back on the weekend despite the slow pace on weekdays.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for all the updates on the box office.