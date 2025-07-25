F1 Box Office Collection Day 28: Brad Pitt’s Racing Drama Earns 86.19 Cr India Net

F1 Box Office Collection Day 28: Brad Pitt’s film F1 has shown its staying power at the box office on its 28th day. On Thursday, the film earned around 1.11 crores (net) in all languages in India. Thus, the total net collection in India has now become 86.19 crores. At the same time, the film has recorded a spectacular collection of 4052.56 crores at the worldwide box office.

The language-wise collection on the 28th day was as follows: English: 1.05 crore (total 79.41 crore so far), Hindi: 0.03 crore (total 4.13 crore so far), Telugu: 0.01 crore (total 0.97 crore so far), and Tamil: 0.02 crore (total 1.68 crore so far).

The film’s story is about an experienced Formula One driver (Brad Pitt) who returns to the racing track after almost 30 years. He aims to revive his old friend’s team, APXGP. He faces many difficulties in this mission, but his experience and passion give him the strength to fight every challenge.

F1 stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who has previously given blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick. Talking about the film’s music, Hans Zimmer has made the racing and emotional scenes even more impressive with his background score.

Apple Studios and Warner Bros. released the film in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India. Initially, the film was a good collection in India, but its pace slowed slightly in the third week. Despite this, the film still attracts audiences to theaters.

Now, it remains to be seen whether F1 will be able to cross the 90 crore mark in India and reach the huge feat of 4100 crore worldwide.

Stay connected with IWMBuzz.com for the latest news related to the box office.