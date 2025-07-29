F1 Box Office Collection Day 32: Total Worldwide Collection 4415.56 Cr

F1 Box Office Collection Day 32: Brad Pitt, the starrer of the Hollywood film F1, continued its stable performance at the box office on its 32nd day. On Monday, July 28th, the film collected a net of around 1.56 crores in India. This includes 0.46 in English, 0.02 in Hindi, 0.01 in Tamil, and 0.01 in Telugu.

So far, the film’s India Net Collection in India has been 89.21 crores, India Gross 107.06 crores, and Worldwide Collection 4415.56 crores. The film has crossed the 2980 crore mark by making a tremendous collection overseas.

The film’s story revolves around an experienced Formula One racer (Brad Pitt) who returns to the race track after nearly 30 years. He aims to revive his old friend’s team, APXGP. The film shows how passion and experience can revive a person despite age challenges.

The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, also stars talented actors like Damson Idris, Carrie Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem in important roles. Hans Zimmer’s music elevates the racing and emotional scenes beautifully.

Apple Studios and Warner Bros. released the film in India. It is not just a sports drama but also a story of passion, friendship, and second chances that gives the audience a great cinematic experience.

Though the film lost momentum in the third week, it still has a strong hold on the audience. It is one of those few films watched for its box office numbers, story, and experience.

