Faissal Khan Alleges Aamir Khan Had Secret Affair And Child Out Of Wedlock

Faissal Khan has drawn a clear line between himself and the Khan family, breaking away from brother Aamir Khan in a dramatic and deeply personal fallout. Known for his role in Mela, Faissal recently held a press conference where he made serious allegations about Aamir’s past relationships, claiming the actor fathered a child out of wedlock while still married to Reena Datta and simultaneously involved with journalist Jessica.

The announcement marks a significant rupture within one of Bollywood’s most private families. Faissal, who has long stayed on the fringes of the industry and family circles, said his decision to cut ties stems from years of unresolved issues and emotional strain. He followed up the press event with a public Instagram post confirming the break, calling it a painful but necessary step toward personal healing and freedom.

The Khan family acted quickly by issuing a statement in which prominent family members (Reena Datta, Ira Khan, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan) expressed hurt over what they described as a misrepresentation of the family’s history and intentions. According to the statement, all decisions involving Faissal were made collectively and in consultation with mental health professionals, always with his well-being at the forefront.

Calling for privacy and empathy, the family urged the media not to turn a personal and complex situation into tabloid drama. While the full truth may never be publicly known, one thing is clear: the Khan family has fractured, and the wounds are being aired in full public view.