Faissal Khan Reveals Explosive Claims Against Brother Aamir Khan: A Year of Confinement and Control

Faissal Khan, brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, recently opened up about a harrowing year in his life marked by confinement and family strife. In a revealing interview, he shared shocking allegations about Aamir, claiming that the actor kept him locked away at home for over a year and forced him to take medication against his will.

During the interview in Pink Villa, Faissal described how his family perceived him as a danger to society, believing that he suffered from schizophrenia. “They were saying I’ve got schizophrenia and I’m a mad person. I can harm society. Ye sab baatein ho rahi thi,” he stated. Faissal admitted that he felt trapped in a metaphorical ‘chakravyuh,’ a situation where he saw no way out. “Main usme fass gaya tha kyunki saari family mere khilaaf jaa rahi thi. Mujhe pagal samjh rahe the,” he expressed, emphasizing the isolating impact of their beliefs on his well-being.

Faissal revealed that he struggled to reach out for help, unable to contact his father, producer Tahir Hussain. “Main namaz padta tha aur dua mangta tha. Mujhe kabhi kabhi khayaal aata tha, shayad Abba Jaan meri help karenge… Lekin unn tak main pahuchu kaise? Unka number bhi nahi tha mere pass. Aur Aamir ne mujhe kaid kar diya tha ghar me 1 saal,” he explained, highlighting his desperation for support during this challenging time.

He detailed the conditions of his confinement, claiming Aamir confiscated his phone and stationed a bodyguard outside his room. “Mobile le liya, main bahar nahi jaa sakta. Bodyguard mere room ke bahar. Dawaiyan de rahe hain,” Faissal alleged, painting a picture of a life under constant surveillance and control.

After enduring this captivity for a year, Faissal stated that he pressured Aamir to allow him to move to another house. However, he claimed that Aamir then demanded he appear in court to relinquish his signatory rights. “Aamir said, ‘We want your signatory rights… tumko kal jana hai court mein aur bolna hai ki tum kuch faisla le nahi paate ho,’” Faissal recalled. This revelation shocked him as he realized the extent of his brother’s control over his life.

Faced with this unsettling ultimatum, Faissal decided to take charge of his own fate. He feigned compliance by agreeing to go to court the next day but instead chose to escape. “I ditched Aamir by saying I’ll go to the court the next day, but decided to leave my home,” he revealed, showcasing his determination to reclaim his freedom.

Faissal’s dramatic claims raise critical questions about familial control, mental health perceptions, and the responsibilities that come with privilege. His story underscores the importance of understanding mental health issues and the devastating consequences of misunderstanding or mislabeling individuals in distress.

As Faissal shares his narrative, it encourages a broader dialogue about mental health awareness and the hidden struggles many face. His courage in speaking out may inspire others to seek help and advocate for their own well-being, highlighting the need for empathy and support within families and society.