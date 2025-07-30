Fans Bid Farewell To Ozzy Osbourne In Hometown Tribute

Massive crowds gathered in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday to honour the life of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22 at the age of 76. The iconic Black Sabbath frontman received a heartfelt send-off in the city where his musical journey began.

The funeral procession passed along Broad Street and the Black Sabbath Bridge, landmarks deeply tied to Osbourne’s legacy. His widow, Sharon Osbourne, along with their children Jack and Kelly, paused at the bridge to take in the sea of farewell notes and tributes left by devoted fans. Sharon, overcome with emotion, leaned on her children for support and offered the crowd Ozzy’s trademark peace sign.

The atmosphere was both emotional and electric, with fans chanting “Ozzy Ozzy Ozzy, oi oi oi!” and shouting words of gratitude. A display of purple flowers arranged to spell “Ozzy” adorned the top of the coffin as the hearse moved on.

Ahead of the family’s arrival, a local brass band performed Osbourne’s hits, including the classic “Iron Man.” The farewell followed his recent appearance at “Back to the Beginning,” a massive tribute concert and Black Sabbath’s final show, where Ozzy, despite health challenges, joined the celebration from a seated position.

In a statement, the Osbourne family said he passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, and asked for privacy during this time.