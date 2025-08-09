Fans Slam Allu Arjun For Showing Attitude To Airport Guard

A video of South superstar Allu Arjun from Mumbai airport has gone viral on social media. In it, he is seen somewhat angry during the security check. According to reports, he was returning to Hyderabad after completing the Mumbai shoot of “AA22 x A6.” During this, he was asked to remove his mask and sunglasses at the verification desk at the airport. In the video, he looked irritated and walked inside immediately after checking.

As soon as this clip surfaced, people reacted fiercely on Instagram. One user wrote, “overacting star showing attitude in front of airport security, how poor he is…at least he doesn’t know the protocol, worst behavior”. Another said, “Pushpa soldier ke samne show off mat karo. Cooperate karo. Joker ….behaviour . Jai hind”. Another comment read, “Security se panga nhi”. While a user called him an “overacting star”, someone directly said, “Slap the smug out of him. Idiotic stars”.

Even though it was a small moment in the video, fans say that celebrities should cooperate by following public protocol on such occasions. At the same time, Arjun’s defenders believe that perhaps he was in a hurry and unknowingly gave such a reaction.

Allu Arjun is currently busy with his new project, “AA22 x A6,” with director Atlee. The film is said to be based on a parallel universe and will use heavy VFX. It will feature big actresses like Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandana, and Janhvi Kapoor.

