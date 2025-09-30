Farah Khan Breaks Silence on Deepika Padukone Unfollow Rumors

There’s a lot of discussion going on in Bollywood circles these days about Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan. Recent media reports claimed that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Furthermore, Farah Khan’s comment about an 8-hour shift in her vlog was considered a taunt on Deepika. Farah Khan has spoken openly about the entire controversy, ending all speculation.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Farah Khan said, “First of all, we weren’t following each other on Instagram. During the ‘Happy New Year’ shooting, we made a pact to only communicate through direct messages and calls, not Instagram. We don’t even wish each other happy birthdays on social media because Deepika doesn’t like it.”

She further explained that her 8-hour comment wasn’t directed at Deepika. Farah said, “That comment was meant for Dilip, so he would say he’ll also work 8 hours now, when he only works 2 hours in reality. It was misinterpreted.”

Farah also revealed that she was among the first to reach out when Deepika gave birth to their daughter, Dua. She said, “Not everything is for Instagram and paps. I was among the first to meet Deepika when Dua was born.”

Farah Khan criticised the false stories circulating on social media, saying that this new trend is creating misunderstandings among people. “Last week, there were reports that Karan and I ignored Aayush on the red carpet, when the truth was that we had already met him. Such fake controversies must stop.”

Thus, Farah Khan has clarified that there is no dispute between her and Deepika, and the unfounded reports circulating on social media are baseless.

