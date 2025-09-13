Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s Film Aabeer Gulaal Stirs Buzz, But No India Release Yet

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s much-talked-about film Aabeer Gulaal finally released globally on September 12. However, Indian fans are still waiting, as the film has not been released in cinemas across the country.

The film was initially planned for a May 9 release but got delayed due to the Pahalgam terror attack and the resulting tensions between India and Pakistan. Recently, several online reports claimed that Aabeer Gulaal would hit Indian theatres on September 26, just two weeks after its international premiere. This led to a wave of excitement among fans, especially those eager to see Fawad Khan return to Indian screens after nearly nine years.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stepped in to clarify that the film has not received approval for a release in India. The claims circulating on social media and some entertainment websites have been confirmed as false.

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek Agrawal, the romantic drama tells the story of Aabeer, a restaurant owner, and Gulaal, a chef. Their emotional journey is at the heart of the film. The cast also features well-known actors like Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, Ridhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, and Soni Razdan.

Indian fans had shown a lot of interest when the teaser and songs were first released, but rising political tensions paused all plans for its release in India. For now, there’s no confirmed date for its arrival in Indian cinemas.