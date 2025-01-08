Filmmaker Pritish Nandy Passes Away at 73

Renowned poet, journalist, and filmmaker Pritish Nandy passed away on Wednesday, January 8, at the age of 73. A prominent figure in Indian media and culture, Nandy’s multifaceted career left a lasting impact.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher paid tribute to Nandy on social media, remembering him as a close friend and influential figure during his early career. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kher highlighted their deep bond, recalling how Nandy supported him in his initial days in Mumbai. Kher described Nandy as fearless and someone who embodied the essence of friendship.

He shared a cherished memory of being featured on the covers of Filmfare magazine and The Illustrated Weekly, a gesture that reflected Nandy’s encouragement and belief in him.

Pritish Nandy held a significant role in Indian journalism. He served as the publishing director of The Times of India and editor of The Illustrated Weekly of India, shaping narratives and contributing to the evolution of Indian media.

As a poet, Nandy authored several acclaimed collections, gaining recognition for his literary contributions. His works continue to inspire readers across generations.

In addition to his literary and journalistic achievements, Nandy ventured into filmmaking. He founded Pritish Nandy Communications, which produced successful films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Jhankaar Beats, and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. These films earned both critical and commercial success, cementing his reputation as a producer.

Nandy also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and was an advocate for animal rights. He co-founded People for Animals, an organization focused on animal welfare.

Pritish Nandy’s legacy spans poetry, journalism, cinema, and public service, making him a pivotal figure in modern Indian culture. His contributions will continue to be remembered.