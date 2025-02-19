First Look: Rishab Shetty as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Shivaji Jayanti

On the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the team behind The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj revealed a new poster for the film. The image highlights the essence of the Maratha leader and his contributions to Indian history.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is remembered for his leadership and strategic vision. His birth anniversary serves as a moment to reflect on his role in shaping India’s past. His efforts toward Swarajya and governance left a lasting impact, making him an important figure in history.

Actor Rishab Shetty, who portrays the warrior on screen, shared his thoughts on the occasion. He expressed deep respect for Shivaji Maharaj and acknowledged the responsibility of bringing his story to life. He called the role a significant milestone in his career and hoped to honor the leader’s legacy through the film.

Director Sandeep Singh also spoke about the film’s progress. He mentioned that the second look was revealed on this day to pay tribute to Shivaji Maharaj. According to him, the film aims to portray the journey of the leader in an authentic way, capturing key moments from his life.

The project brings together a team of experienced professionals, including screenwriters Siddharth-Garima, music composer Pritam, cinematographer Ravi Varman, and editor Philomin Raj. Other notable contributors include lyricist Prasoon Joshi, sound designer Resul Pookutty, and action director Craig Macrae.

The film is set to release on 21st January 2027. The makers intend to present Shivaji Maharaj’s story to a wide audience, ensuring his legacy is remembered for years to come.