FiSahara Calls For Suspension Of Nolan’s The Odyssey Production In Western Sahara

FiSahara, the Western Sahara International Film Festival, has urged acclaimed director Christopher Nolan to halt the production of his upcoming film The Odyssey in the disputed region of Dakhla, Western Sahara. The festival organization argues that filming in the area, which is under Moroccan control but recognized by the United Nations as a “non-self-governing territory,” may inadvertently contribute to the repression of the Sahrawi people, as per reports.

FiSahara’s Executive Director, María Carrión, voiced concern over the location of the film’s shoot, stating that by filming in an occupied zone, Nolan’s team may be “unknowingly and unwillingly” supporting Morocco’s military occupation of the region. The group said filmmakers should move elsewhere so as not to further intrench the political tensions developed around the issue.

Nolan, who might be better-known for works like Oppenheimer (2023) or Inception (2010), was seen on the land of Dakhla on July 17 as the processes of The Odyssey started. The film narrates the epic journey of Odysseus following the devastation of the Trojan War, and hence Matt Damon leads a star-studded cast further including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson.

The shooting is ongoing in various countries, such as Morocco, Italy, Ireland, and Scotland.

Despite the controversy surrounding the filming location, Nolan and Universal Pictures have yet to publicly address FiSahara’s request.

The Odyssey is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026, following in the footsteps of Oppenheimer’s success. A teaser trailer for the film is already being shown in theatres alongside Jurassic World Rebirth. As the production continues, all eyes are now on whether Nolan will respond to the calls for a relocation.