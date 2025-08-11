Freakier Friday Box Office Collection Day 3: Collects 0.97 Crore in India

Freakier Friday Box Office Collection Day 3: Disney’s new fantasy comedy film Freakier Friday has started slowly in India. The film collected 0.30 crores on its third release day, Sunday, 10th August, including 0.24 crores from the English version and 0.06 crores from the Hindi dub. The India gross collection was 0.97 crores. At the same time, the worldwide collection has reached around 1.09 crores.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss, the film is a sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday. It stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto.

In the story, 22 years later, Anna Coleman (Lindsay Lohan) has become a successful music producer and single mother. Her daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and fiancé Eric’s (Manny Jacinto) daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) cross paths. Then there is a mysterious psychic reading and a massive earthquake, which causes Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), Anna, Harper, and Lily to switch bodies.

The film’s story is based on the original novel and body-swap comedy like the previous film, but new characters and modern twists have been added. Made on a budget of 42 million (about 350 crores), Freakier Friday has received good reviews from critics, although high expectations about its collection in India are pinned on the weekend.

