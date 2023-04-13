Jio Studios, the media and content arm of Reliance Industries Limited, unveiled its content slate, which the studio claims to be the single largest slate ever produced by an Indian studio in any given year.

The studio has lined up ready to release over 100+ stories across genres of films and original web series in multiple languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, South and Bhojpuri, capturing every emotion and genre of storytelling – Action, Drama, Thriller, Comedy, Romance, Biopics, Horror, Musicals et al. This has been achieved through meticulous collaboration with some of the best creative minds in the country including Raj Kumar Hirani, Sooraj Barjatya, Dinesh Vijan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Aditya Dhar, Prakash Jha, Amar Kaushik, Laxman Utekar to name a few, featuring stories with some big superstars as well as new talent, be it actors or filmmakers.

Jio Studio’s stellar film line-up includes Dunki (Shah Rukh Khan), Bloody Daddy (Shahid Kapoor), Bhediya 2 (Varun Dhawan) , Bhul Chuk Maaf (Kartik Aryan & Shraddha Kapoor), Untitled (Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon) Stree 2 (Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor), Section 84 (Amitabh Bachchan), Hisaab Barabar (R Madhavan), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan), BlackOut (Vikrant Massey & Mouni Roy), Mumbaikar (Vijay Sethupathi), The Storyteller (Paresh Rawal & Adil Hussain), Dhoom Dhaam (Pratik Gandhi & Yami Gautam), Empire (Taapsee Pannu & Arvind Swamy),etc.

Jio Studios has further produced in its mix of web originals, riveting sagas with powerhouse talent. These include Laal Batti, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha (marking Nana Patekar’s debut in OTT & Sanjay Kapoor), Union: The Making of India (Kay Kay Menon, Ashutosh Rana & a stellar ensemble cast), Inspector Avinash(Randeep Hooda & Urvashi Rautela), Rafuchakkar (Maniesh Paul’s debut on OTT), Bajao (Rapper Raftaar’s OTT debut), The Magic of Shiri (Divyanka Tripathi), Doctors (Sharad Kelkar), A Legal Affair (Barkha Singh & Angad Bedi) and many more. Additionally, the studio has built a Mini-Originals slate showcasing slice-of-life content that includes Ishq Next Door (Abhay Mahajan & Natasha Bharadwaj), Do Gubbare (Mohan Agashe & Siddharth Shaw) and Hajamat (Sanjay Mishra & Anshumaan Pushkar).

Jio Studios has invested significantly in building a vast local content repertoire and is set to dominate the regional space as well with a slew of captivating stories across languages. It has a noteworthy Marathi slate with Baipan Bhari Deva (Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Kulkarni), Four Blind Men (Ankush Chaudhari), 1234 (Vaidehi Parshurami and Nipun Dharmadhikari),Kharvas (Sandesh Kulkarni), Kaata Kirrr (Priyadarshan Jadhav), Khashaba (Nagraj Manjule) and is arguably the only content company to invest in premium Marathi web original series like Kaalsutra (Subodh Bhave and Sayaji Shinde), Eka Kaleche Mani (Prashant Damle) and Aga Aai Aho Aai (Renuka Shahane and Hruta Durgule).

Jio Studios has also announced one of the biggest deals in the Bengali market by entering into a multi-year, multi film collaboration with SVF Entertainment, the powerhouse of Bengali cinema to create a new era of blockbusters. The upcoming films in this partnership will include top of the line talent such as Mithun Chakraborty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and makers Dhrubo Banerjee, Raj Chakraborty, Anirban Bhattacharya, Srijit Mukherji, Suman Ghosh to name a few.

The studio is also backing Gujarati cinema and will present an interesting line up including Bachubhai (Siddharth Randeria), Chaandlo (Kaajal Oza Vaidya, Manav Gohil & Shraddha Dangar) & Ghulam Chor (Malhar Thakkar).