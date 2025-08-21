Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Celebrate Baby Shower as They Prepare to Welcome Their Second Child

Popular actress and influencer Gauahar Khan, along with her husband Zaid Darbar, hosted a heartwarming baby shower on Tuesday in the city to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their second child. The intimate gathering was filled with joy, laughter, and love as close friends and family came together to bless the couple.

Gauahar radiated the unmistakable glow of pregnancy as she looked stunning in a flowy yellow satin gown that perfectly complemented the warm and vibrant decor of the celebration. Adorned with floral garlands and wearing a constant smile, the mom-to-be exuded elegance and maternal grace throughout the event.

The decor was thoughtfully curated with pastel balloons, oversized floral arrangements, and a personalized sign that read “Gauahar’s Baby Shower.” The highlight of the celebration was a three-tiered floral cake adorned with miniature blooms and a custom “#BabyGaZa” topper — a nod to the couple’s initials and the new addition on the way.

Zaid Darbar, dressed in a stylish casual outfit, was seen by Gauahar’s side, lovingly participating in the cake-cutting ceremony. The couple shared joyful moments together, from laughing over tea to posing with loved ones, capturing the essence of this beautiful chapter in their journey as parents.

This baby shower comes a few months after the couple announced their second pregnancy in April 2025 with a delightful video. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Zehaan, in May 2023. Their parenting journey, which began almost three years after tying the knot in December 2020, has been one full of love and admiration from fans and well-wishers.In her Instagram Story, Gauahar shared clips from the event and expressed her gratitude with a sweet message:

“How on earth do u make the best edit??? @neeti_simoes ❤️🥹 love u.”

With another little bundle of joy on the way, the celebration was a perfect reminder of how family, love, and togetherness make life’s biggest milestones even more special. Fans across social media continue to shower the couple with blessings as they prepare to embrace parenthood once again.