Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Blessed With Baby Boy, Welcome Their Second Child

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have once again embraced parenthood, welcoming their second child, a baby boy. Known for amazing chemistry, the celebrity couple keeps their personal life private. However, as they became parents again, the duo shared the good news on social media with a cute poster.

Gauahar and Zaid, in a joint post, uploaded a picture of a Lion family, including a father, mother, and two kids, completing the small family. Announcing the good news, the couple shared that big brother Zehaan is overjoyed to announce that now he will share his kingdom with his baby brother. Gauahar’s second baby boy was born on September 1, 2025.

The poster reads, “BISMILLAH HIR RAHMAAN NIR RAHEEM. ZEHAAN

IS OVERJOYED TO GRACIOUSLY SHARE HIS KINGDOM WITH HIS NEW

BABY BROTHER BORN ON SEPT, 1, 2025

SEEKING EVERYONE’S CONTINUED LOVE AND BLESSINGS FOR OUR ELATED FAMILY

GRATEFUL AND GIGGLING PARENTS ZAID AND GAUAHAR.”

Gauahar and Zaid were blessed with their first child, a baby boy, on May 10, 2023, and almost two years later, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, making a perfect family. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December 2020 and have been serving ‘couple’ goals.

Stars like Karan V Grover, Sophie Choudry, Soundarya Sharma, Ayesha Khan, Dia Mirza, and others congratulated the couple.

We congratulate the couple on the good news and on embracing parenthood again.