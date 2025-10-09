Get a Sneak Peek of the Grand Dance Number Of The Season ‘Pallo Latke’ as Jatadhara makers drop the visually lavish teaser of the song featuring Sudheer Babu and Shreya Sharma! The song releases tomorrow

Zee Studios and Prerna Arora’s highly anticipated film Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, continues to set the excitement meter soaring with every new asset. After the poster of the second song, Pallo Latke, created a buzz, the makers have now raised the anticipation further with the release of the aforementioned song teaser, ahead of its full launch tomorrow, October 10th.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the lavish scale of the song, set against a vibrant and massy backdrop. Anchored by the electrifying chemistry and high-energy dance of Sudheer Babu and Shreya Sharma, Pallo Latke promises to be this year’s biggest dance number, reimagining the popular track with a modern, foot-tapping, and peppy twist.

Jatadhara is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle, seamlessly blending mythology, faith, and folklore into a gripping narrative crafted for audiences worldwide.

The film features a star-studded cast including Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khosla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and more, promising a thrilling battle of good versus evil, light versus darkness, and human will versus cosmic fate.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami. The film’s dynamic soundscape is curated by Zee Music Co. Jatadhara is set to release on 7th November in Hindi and Telugu.