Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are two of the most loved and popular celebrities that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. Their bonding and friendship dates back to a long time and well, no wonder, come what may, their equation has managed to stay strong and relevant for the longest time. The two of them have collaborated and worked together on several projects together and well, it is only natural that with time, their bonding has only gotten bigger and better. Talking about their hit projects together ladies and gentlemen, Singham is one of their biggest franchises. Ever since the next sequel of Singham was announced, fans were extremely happy and jubilant. Well, this time, we have more updates on this.

As per the latest media reports and tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s next aka ‘Singham Again’ is all set to return on Diwali 2024. The project is set to go on floors from July 2023.

