Famous Malayalam actress Arya Parvathi took to her social media to inform one and all about a really amazing and happy news at her end. The Malayalam actor rose to fame after appearing in her TV show Chembattu. Her family was blessed with a baby girl. In her post, she wrote,

Overwhelmed with joy as my little sibling arrives to our family after 23 years. Ready to take on the role of a big sister as well as a mother and shower them with love and support. Come soon, little one!’.

For the unversed, her mother has delivered at 47 and it is really a pleasing and happy news.