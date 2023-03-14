Dive into the mesmerizing world of ‘Starfish Pickle’ as T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture join hand to adapt Bina Nayak’s best seller novel into a movie! Helmed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, this contemporary romantic will star Milind Soman, Khushalii Kumar, Ehan Bhat and Tusharr Khanna in pivotal roles.

Set in the picturesque and exotic locales of Malta, the movie will take you on a hauntingly beautiful journey through the depths of the underwater world as we witness a gripping tale of grief and healing unfold before our eyes.

Starfish chronicles around the life of a skilled commercial diver, Tara Salgaonkar who is a mystery to everyone around her. Portrayed by Khushalii Kumar, Tara is a strong girl who defies social conventions, she is trying to come to terms with her dark past. Her life takes an unpredictable turn when she visits Guruji (Millind Soman) at one of his trans parties. What happens when she enters his realm? How does that fate encounter change her life?

The team will begin filming soon, as of now the actors are undergoing a specialized training at a diving school to perfect the nuances!