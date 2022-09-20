Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most admired and loved couples in the country. The two of them became proud parents of a baby boy some time back and since then, fans were eagerly waiting for them to reveal their name. Well, finally, the moment is finally here. Sonam and Anand took to social media to reveal the update that they have named their name Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor wrote,

“In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives…

In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…

In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

……………

In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind.

Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity’s of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu.

He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful.

Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

