Gujarat’s Theatre King Kaustubh Trivedi Passes Away At 69!

Kaustubh Trivedi, a renowned artist and producer of Gujarati theatre and films, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 69. His death has come as a big shock to the theatre world. He produced more than 200 plays and also acted in many plays. He was also known for his performance in the superhit Gujarati film ‘Veer Mangdaavalo’.

Kaustubh Trivedi’s last journey will be taken out from his residence in Kandivali at 9 am on Wednesday, May 28. Many artists and producers have condoled his death, prominent among them are Sanjay Goradia, Babul Bhavsar, Rajendra Butala, Chhaya Vora, Meghna Khandekar.

Renowned actor, director and producer JD Majethia shared an extremely emotional post on social media remembering Kaustubh Trivedi. He wrote, “Since the time I met him, l haven’t seen a day when a show of his Gujrati drama is not being performed.

More than 200 plays, 35000 shows and I saw ad’s of two drama with his name this morning.”

He said that during the funeral, actress Galpana Buch told actor Vinayak Ketkar, whose father had recently passed away, “One more dad gone., a producer is like a father. The beauty is that show will go on but you will be MISSED for ever”.

Jamie Lever took to her Instagram and wrote, “He was the first to truly believe in me, boldly championing the idea of ‘The Jamie Lever Show’ I will always be grateful for the opportunity he gave me – it was his vision and encouragement that launched my journey into one-woman shows last year, a journey that has taken me around the world.

His faith in me meant everything. I will always carry it with me.”

Kaustubh Trivedi’s contribution was so profound that even if he was not actively involved in any play, producers still preferred to add his name proof of their respect for him and his experience.

His and Sanjay Goradia’s pair worked together in more than 100 plays.

Kaustubh Trivedi was not just a producer, he was a man who lived for theatre. His thinking, vision and honesty made him a favourite.

May his soul rest in peace. He may not be among us, but his name will always remain alive on every stage of the theatre.