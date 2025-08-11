Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 18: Collects 86.1 Cr India Net

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 18: Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu—Part 1: Sword vs Spirit grossed around 86.1 crore on Sunday, August 11, its 18th day of release across all languages in India. On the 18th Day, the film collected 0.11 crore. Worldwide, it grossed 115.65 crore, and India grossed 101.15 crore, with an overseas collection of 14.5 crores. This data is according to Sacnilk.com.

After earning big on the first two days, the film’s pace slowed, but it saw growth at the box office over the weekend.

This period action drama film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and produced by Mega Surya Productions. Along with Pawan Kalyan, actors Nidhi Agarwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Jishnu Sengupta, Sunil Verma, and Sathyaraj play important roles in the film.

This nearly three-hour film is praised for its visual scale, grand sets, and Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence. MM Keeravani’s music also supports the film, but many critics and audiences have also expressed displeasure over its story, slow pace, and lack of emotional connection. Audience response to VFX has also been mixed.

This is Pawan Kalyan’s biggest release after his last film, Bro, and fans have high expectations.

Stay connected with IWMBuzz.com for the latest Box Office news.