Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 2: Strong Opening, But Drop On Friday; Collects 55.50 Cr

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit has made a strong start at the box office. The film earned 47.50 crores in India on its preview day (Wednesday) and first day (Thursday). However, on the second day, Friday, July 25th, the film’s earnings declined, earning around eight crores net, taking the total collection of two days to 55.50 crores.

Regarding Telugu occupancy, the film had an average occupancy of 24.42% on Friday. This figure shows that the weekend’s challenge is much bigger than on weekdays. It is much less than the first day, but the film still has important days like Saturday and Sunday left, which can increase its collection.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish and produced by Mega Surya Productions. Along with Pawan Kalyan, actors Nidhi Agarwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Jishnu Sengupta, Sunil Verma, and Sathyaraj are seen in lead roles in this film.

The film lasts about three hours, and its grandeur, Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence, and MM Keeravani’s music have been highly appreciated. However, many critics and audiences have also expressed disappointment over the film’s weak story, slow pace, and lack of emotional connection. Mixed reactions regarding VFX have also been seen.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is Pawan Kalyan’s big release after the film Bro, and his fans have high expectations from it. Now, it remains to be seen whether the film is able to maintain its pace during the weekend.

