Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 4: Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu—Part 1: Sword vs Spirit grossed around 11 crore on Sunday, July 27th, its fourth day of release across all languages in India. The film earned 47.50 crores in India on its preview day (Wednesday) and first day (Thursday). However, on the second day, Friday, July 25th, the film’s earnings declined, earning around eight crores net. Saturday 18.30 crore. With this, the film’s total four-day India Net collection has reached 75.65 crore.

The film’s overall occupancy in Telugu was 36.14% on Sunday, which shows the audience’s interest. After earning big on the first two days, the film’s pace slowed down, but it has seen growth at the box office over the weekend.

This period action drama film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and produced by Mega Surya Productions. Along with Pawan Kalyan, actors Nidhi Agarwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Jishnu Sengupta, Sunil Verma, and Sathyaraj play important roles in the film.

This nearly three-hour film is being praised for its visual scale, grand sets, and Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence. MM Keeravani’s music also supports the film, but many critics and audiences have also expressed displeasure over its story, slow pace, and lack of emotional connection. Audience response to VFX has also been mixed.

This is Pawan Kalyan’s biggest release after his last film, Bro, and fans have high expectations.

