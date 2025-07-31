Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 7: Collects 80.35 Cr India Net

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 7: Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu—Part 1: Sword vs Spirit grossed around 1.25 crore on Wednesday, July 30th, its 7th day of release across all languages in India. On the First Day, the film collected 34.75 crore, Telugu 34.65 crore, Hindi 0.01, Kannada 0.01, Tamil 0.03, and Malayalam 0.05 crore. This data is according to Sacnilk.com.

The film’s overall occupancy in Telugu was 13.65% on Wednesday, July 30th, 2025, which shows the audience’s interest. After earning big on the first two days, the film’s pace slowed, but it has seen growth at the box office over the weekend.

This period action drama film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and produced by Mega Surya Productions. Along with Pawan Kalyan, actors Nidhi Agarwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Jishnu Sengupta, Sunil Verma, and Sathyaraj play important roles in the film.

This nearly three-hour film is praised for its visual scale, grand sets, and Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence. MM Keeravani’s music also supports the film, but many critics and audiences have also expressed displeasure over its story, slow pace, and lack of emotional connection. Audience response to VFX has also been mixed.

This is Pawan Kalyan’s biggest release after his last film, Bro, and fans have high expectations.

