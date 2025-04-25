Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Abhinav Bindra Biopic Officially Shelved After Years of Planning

The long-anticipated biopic based on Olympic gold medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra has now been shelved. Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who was initially attached to play the lead role and also co-produce the project with his father Anil Kapoor, confirmed the development, bringing an end to the years-long speculation around the film’s status.

The biopic was one of the early projects Harsh had shown interest in, with several updates over time suggesting it was still under development. At one point, the actor had spoken about wanting the film to release theatrically and had expressed hopes of shaping the script in a way that stayed true to Bindra’s personality and journey. However, the project faced several roadblocks, including creative challenges.

According to industry sources, the core issue lay in the screenplay. Despite multiple revisions and inputs from the team, the narrative reportedly did not align with the cinematic format expected from a feature film. While the story of Bindra’s achievements remains noteworthy, insiders believe the structure lacked the kind of dramatic momentum usually required to engage audiences in a biographical film.

One source familiar with the process said that the story might have been better suited for a documentary or a limited series rather than a full-length feature film. Despite efforts to find a workable approach, the team eventually decided to not move forward with production.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, when contacted, acknowledged that the project is no longer in development. His last release was the digital film Thar, and he is currently involved with other ventures that are expected to be announced in due course.

The shelving of the Bindra biopic closes a chapter on one of the more talked-about athlete-based films that was under the radar for quite some time. Whether another version of Bindra’s life will be explored in another format remains to be seen, but for now, the film is officially off the table.