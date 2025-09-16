Hollywood Icon And Sundance Visionary Robert Redford Dies At 89

Robert Redford, the iconic actor, director, and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 16, 2025, at his home near Provo, Utah. He was 89.

A towering figure in Hollywood, Redford brought charm, intelligence, and quiet intensity to every role he played. From his unforgettable performance as the Sundance Kid in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid to his Oscar-winning directorial debut Ordinary People, Redford was as respected behind the camera as he was in front of it. His long and varied career included classics like The Way We Were, All the President’s Men, The Sting, and Out of Africa.

But Redford’s legacy goes far beyond Hollywood. He was a fierce advocate for the environment, a supporter of artistic freedom, and a passionate promoter of new voices in film. His founding of the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival gave generations of independent filmmakers a platform to shine.

Redford faced personal loss with grace, including the deaths of two of his children. In recent years, he stepped back from acting, although he continued to make occasional appearances and remained creatively active through his wife, Sibylle Szaggars Redford’s, art projects.

To the world, he was a movie star. To many, he was a mentor, a pioneer, and a tireless believer in the power of storytelling. Robert Redford lived a life full of purpose, passion, and principle — and leaves behind a legacy that will endure for decades to come.