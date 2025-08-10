Hombale Films and Kleem Productions’ Mahavatar Narsimha Roars Records Rs. 104.14 Cr at the Box Office!

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions’ Mahavatar Narsimha is roaring across Indian cinemas, living up to its massive anticipation. As a key installment in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, the film delivers a visually stunning and emotionally powerful mythological spectacle. Audiences are praising its storytelling, animation, and the divine essence it captures, striking a chord nationwide. The film has not only won hearts but also box office gold, emerging as one of the biggest animated Indian films of all time. Its growing success marks a milestone moment for Indian animation and mythology.

Even in its second week, Mahavatar Narsimha continues to draw massive crowds during weekdays. On day 15 of the film’s release, the film earned an impressive ₹4.70 crore Hindi nett on Friday and 15 crore on Saturday, taking its total to a whopping ₹104.14 crore. With glowing reviews, strong word of mouth, and consistent box office momentum.

It has been setting new records for animated Indian films. Riding on this success, the makers recently dropped a special success trailer, further fueling the buzz. The divine narrative, stunning visuals, and cultural resonance continue to attract audiences, making it a true cinematic celebration.

Hombale Films has emerged as one of India’s biggest production powerhouses, known for delivering back-to-back blockbusters. They pioneered the trend of pan-Indian franchise films, starting with KGF Chapter 1 and 2, Salaar: Chapter 1 – The Ceasefire, and the cultural phenomenon Kantara. While KGF shattered box office records, Salaar dominated the OTT space. Now, with Kantara: Chapter 1 on the horizon, Hombale is poised to rewrite records once again and elevate Indian cinema to new heights.

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have also officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content. This dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. Mahavatar Narsimha was released in 3D and in five Indian languages on 25th July 2025.