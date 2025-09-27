Homebound Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Starrer Opens at 0.35 Crore

Homebound Box Office Collection Day 1: Dharma Productions’ new film, “Homebound,” has been released in theaters. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the drama film received rave reviews from critics, but its opening box office collections were lower than expected.

The film earned 0.30 crore in India on its first day of release. The gross collection was also approximately 0.35 crore. No significant figures have been released from overseas yet. This means the film’s total worldwide opening was 0.35 crore.

Homebound is the story of two childhood friends who come from a small village in North India and dream of passing the National Police Exam. For them, the job is not just a job, but a means of respect. But as they get closer to their dream, pressures and struggles begin to test their friendship.

The film stars Ishaan Khattar, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Reem Shaikh, Shalini Vatsa, Vijay Vikram Singh, Chandan K. Anand, and Harshika Parmar also appear in pivotal roles.

The film’s story is based on a 2020 article in the New York Times. The dialogues are written by Varun Grover and Shridhar Dubey, and the music is by Amit Trivedi.

The film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it was screened in the Un Certain Regard section. Even after its release in India, the film has received rave reviews for Neeraj Ghaywan’s direction, sensitive storytelling, acting, and editing.

Even though Homebound had a modest box office opening, word-of-mouth for the film is positive. Trade experts believe that, like other content-driven films, it could gradually attract audiences to theaters.

