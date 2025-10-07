Homebound Box Office Collection Day 11: Earns 3.15 Cr India Net

Homebound Box Office Collection Day 11: Dharma Productions’ new release Homebound hit the theatres on 26th September 2025. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa in the lead, with Reem Shaikh, Shalini Vatsa, Vijay Vikram Singh, Chandan K. Anand, and Harshika Parmar playing key roles. The film opened to glowing reviews from critics, who praised its heartfelt storytelling and powerful performances.

At the box office, though, the journey has been slower. Homebound collected 0.06 Cr on Day 11, taking its India Net total to 3.15 Cr. The worldwide numbers are currently at 3.68 Cr, as no major overseas figures have come in yet.

Day-wise Box Office Collection (India Net):

Day 1 (Friday): 0.30 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday): 0.52 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday): 0.50 Cr

Day 4 (Monday): 0.23 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday): 0.32 Cr

Day 6 (Wednesday): 0.35 Cr

Day 7 (Thursday): 0.22 Cr

Day 8 (Friday): 0.13 Cr

Day 9 (Saturday): 0.25 Cr

Day 10 (Sunday): 0.26 Cr

Day 11 (Monday): 0.06 Cr

Total: 3.15 Cr

Homebound is the story of two childhood friends who come from a small village in North India and dream of passing the National Police Exam. For them, the job is not just a job, but a means of respect. However, as they get closer to their dream, pressures and struggles begin to test their friendship.

The film stars Ishaan Khattar, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Reem Shaikh, Shalini Vatsa, Vijay Vikram Singh, Chandan K. Anand, and Harshika Parmar also play pivotal roles.

The film’s story is based on a 2020 article in the New York Times. Varun Grover and Shridhar Dubey write the dialogues, and the music is by Amit Trivedi.

The film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it was screened in the Un Certain Regard section. Even after its release in India, the film has received rave reviews for Neeraj Ghaywan’s direction, sensitive storytelling, acting, and editing.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for all the latest updates.