Homebound Box Office Collection Day 11: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter & Vishal Jethwa’s Film

Released on September 26, 2025, the film has garnered attention for its poignant storytelling and strong performances.

Opening Weekend Performance

The film had a modest start, collecting ₹0.30 crore on its opening day. However, it experienced a significant boost over the weekend, with collections increasing to ₹0.55 crore on both Saturday and Sunday, totaling ₹1.40 crore for the first weekend. This uptick indicated a positive reception and growing word of mouth.

Mid-Week Fluctuations

Following the weekend surge, the film faced a decline in collections during the weekdays. On Monday, collections dropped to ₹0.23 crore. Still, there was a rebound on Tuesday with ₹0.55 crore, surpassing the Friday numbers. This fluctuation is common for films with niche appeal and limited releases.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan’s sensitive portrayal of the story has been praised, with viewers expressing strong emotional responses. Despite its international accolades, including a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and its selection as India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars, the film’s domestic box office performance has been modest.

Homebound continues to make a lasting impression with its compelling narrative and outstanding performances. While its box office numbers may not be blockbuster-level, the film’s impact lies in its storytelling and the conversations it sparks. As it progresses through its theatrical run, it remains to be seen how it performs in the coming weeks.