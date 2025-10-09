Homebound Box Office Collection Day 12: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter & Vishal Jethwa’s Film Inches Toward ₹3.3 Crore Mark

After 12 days in theaters, the film has managed to collect around ₹3.25 crore at the Indian box office, maintaining its hold among a limited urban audience despite tough competition.

A Poignant Tale with a Modest Run

Released on September 26, 2025, Homebound has resonated with audiences through its heartfelt storytelling and raw emotional depth. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film narrates an intimate story about belonging, resilience, and the complexities of human connections.

While it may not be a commercial juggernaut, its artistic merit and international acclaim—especially the nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes and its selection as India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars—have solidified its prestige.

Box Office Journey So Far

The film began on a modest note, earning ₹0.30 crore on its opening day. The weekend brought a small but meaningful boost, with collections rising to ₹0.55 crore each on Saturday and Sunday, closing the first weekend at ₹1.40 crore.

However, like many niche dramas, Homebound saw midweek drops. Collections fell to ₹0.23 crore on Monday, rebounded slightly on Tuesday with ₹0.55 crore, and then fluctuated between ₹0.20–0.35 crore through the rest of the first week.

The second weekend remained stable with ₹0.13 crore on Friday, ₹0.25 crore on Saturday, and ₹0.26 crore on Sunday, followed by ₹0.15 crore on Day 11.

Day 12 Box Office Report

According to early trade estimates, Homebound collected around ₹0.10 crore on Day 12 (Tuesday), bringing its total domestic net collection to approximately ₹3.25 crore. The slight dip of nearly 30% from Monday’s numbers indicates the film’s limited theatrical reach, although it continues to find appreciation among niche audiences in major cities and film circuits.

Critical Acclaim Over Commercial Triumph

Despite its subdued box office, Homebound stands tall as a cinematic triumph. Viewers and critics alike have praised Janhvi Kapoor’s nuanced performance, Ishaan Khatter’s emotional restraint, and Vishal Jethwa’s intense portrayal, all of which are elevated by Ghaywan’s sensitive direction.

While the film’s theatrical journey may be nearing its end, its true success lies in the cultural conversations it has sparked and the emotional connection it leaves behind. Homebound may not have broken box office records, but it has certainly touched hearts—proving once again that impactful cinema doesn’t always need big numbers to make a lasting mark.