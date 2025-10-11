Homebound Box Office Collection – Day 14 Update: Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Nears ₹3.4 Crore

As of Day 14, the film has accumulated approximately ₹3.37 crore at the Indian box office, with a global total nearing ₹3.93 crore.

Box Office Performance Overview:

* Opening Weekend (Days 1–3): The film debuted with ₹0.30 crore on Friday, followed by ₹0.55 crore each on Saturday and Sunday, totaling ₹1.40 crore.

* Week 1 (Days 4–7): Midweek collections fluctuated, dipping to ₹0.23 crore on Monday and rebounding to ₹0.35 crore on Wednesday.

* Week 2 (Days 8–14): Earnings declined in the second week, with Day 8 recording ₹0.13 crore and Day 9 showing a 92% jump to ₹0.25 crore.

* However, Day 14 experienced a further dip to approximately ₹0.07 crore.

*

Critical Acclaim and Cultural Impact:

Despite its modest box office performance, Homebound has garnered significant critical acclaim. The film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, receiving a nine-minute standing ovation, and was selected as India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars. It has also won awards at the Zurich Film Festival and the Warsaw Film Festival.

Challenges and Industry Discussion:

The film’s limited commercial success has sparked discussions within the industry. Producer Karan Johar’s comments attributing the film’s underperformance to audience preferences have elicited mixed reactions online. Critics argue that the film’s niche appeal and lack of extensive promotional support may have contributed to its modest box office returns.

Homebound stands as a testament to the power of storytelling, earning accolades on the international stage. While its box office numbers may not reflect its critical success, the film’s impact resonates through its emotional depth and the conversations it has ignited among audiences and critics alike.