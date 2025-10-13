Homebound Box Office Collection Day 18: Steady Run Despite Limited Screens

Box Office Performance

As of October 13, 2025, Homebound has accumulated a total of ₹3.95 crore at the Indian box office. This total includes ₹2.23 crore from the opening week and an additional ₹0.95 crore from the second week. The film’s Day 18 collection is not publicly disclosed, but its continued screening indicates sustained audience interest.

Challenges and Industry Context

The film faced challenges due to its limited release on 200–225 screens, which restricted its reach compared to other commercial releases.

Critical Acclaim

Despite the challenges, Homebound has received universal critical acclaim. Critics have praised Ghaywan’s direction, the writing, performances, themes, and editing. The film’s handling of caste narratives and social commentary has also been lauded.

Homebound has proven that impactful storytelling can resonate with audiences, even in a competitive cinematic landscape. Its journey from a limited release to international acclaim underscores the power of cinema to transcend boundaries and connect with viewers on a profound level.