‘Housefull 2’ fame Shazahn Padamsee gets engaged in a traditional ceremony

Actress Shazahn Padamsee, who announced her relationship with Ashish Kanakia in November 2024, is now officially engaged. The couple celebrated their engagement with a traditional Parsi ceremony, which appeared to be hosted at their home.

Padamsee was dressed in a pastel pink lehenga paired with elegant jewelry, while Kanakia opted for an off-white sherwani with intricate embroidery. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends, making the occasion an intimate affair.

The couple shared moments from their engagement on Instagram, where they posted photos and videos capturing the day. Some images featured the couple posing together, while others highlighted the rituals of the Parsi engagement. One video showed Padamsee seated as part of the traditional customs.

The engagement comes two months after Padamsee shared glimpses of a dreamy proposal that marked the beginning of this new chapter. With their engagement ceremony complete, the couple continues to share snippets of their journey on social media, keeping fans updated.

Their posts received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and well-wishers. This engagement ceremony stands as a reflection of the couple’s commitment and the blending of tradition and modernity in celebrating their relationship.

For the uninitiated, Padamsee is best remembered for her role in the film, Rocket Singh-Salesman Of The Year, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and Housefull 2, and was last seen in the film, Pagalpan: Next Level and also on TV hosting the WWE special show, Super Dhamaal alongside Sharman Joshi.