“Housefull is one of my favorite franchises, it feels like returning home,” – Abhishek Bachchan on returning to ‘Housefull 5’

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is bringing another exciting announcement as the one-and-only Abhishek Bachchan is returning to and joining the star-studded cast for Housefull 5. Scheduled to start filming in the UK from August 2024, this instalment has also created quite a stir with its announcements already. With Abhishek Bachchan’s comedic timing adding to the mix, fans can anticipate even more laughter and entertainment.

Talking about it, Sajid Nadiadwala expresses his delight in a statement saying, “I am thrilled to bring back Abhishek to the Housefull franchise. His dedication, comic timing, and sincerity will only elevate our film.”

Abhishek shares, “Housefull is one of my favorite comedy franchises and coming back feels like returning home. It’s always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid Nadiadwala. I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors Akshay and Ritesh. I’m also so excited to collaborate again with my dear friend Tarun Mansukhani. I’m really looking forward to working with him again after Dostana. This is going to be a lot of fun”.

Housefull 5 directed by Tarun Mansukhani is touted to be one of the challenging films from a logistics lense as it will be completely shot in a cruise with a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and now Abhishek Bachchan.

Set to be the first Hindi Cinema franchise with a fifth instalment, Housefull 5 is slated to release on June 6, 2025.