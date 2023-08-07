Humne Tumko Dekha: Did Gulshan Bawra Compose The Chartbusters Of Khel Khel Mein?

Although lyricist Gulshan Bawra who died on 7 August 2009, is best known for the patriotic song Mere desh ki dharti sona ugle in Zanjeer and the ultimate Bollywood song of friendship Yaari hai imaan mera yaar meri zindagi in the film Zanjeer.

Both the above classics are composed by Kalyanji-Anandji. However it was Rahul Dev Burman for whom Gulshan Bawra wrote his biggest hit songs , many of them starring Rishi Kapoor. To cite some examples: Tu tu hai wahi(Yeh Vada Raha),Jeevan ke har mod par(Jhootha Kahin Ka), Ek main aur ek tu(Khel Khel Mein), Kitne bhi tu kar le situm(Sanam Teri Kasam) and Aati rahenge bahaaren(Kasme Vade).

Gulshan admitted that he shared an extra-warm vibe with RD. “I had a great rapport with Kalyanji-Anandji and R D Burman. But with Pancham(RD) I got to write some of my most youthful songs like Humne tumko dekha(Khel Khel Mein), Jaan-e-jaan (Sanam Teri Kasam),Pyar humein kis mod pe le aaya(Satte Pe Satta). We had an almost telepathic connection. Before he could enunciate what he was thinking, I had the words ready.”

It is rumoured that Bawra also gave “considerable inputs” into R D’s compositions. Nothing shocking or unexpected in that. Several films where Anand Bakshi contributed the lyrics , he would also chip in with the tune.But shhh! No names, please.