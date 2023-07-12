"I Was Adopted By Tamil Nadu," Says MS Dhoni At LGM Trailer Launch

The former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni launched the trailer of their production film LGM (Let’s Get Married) in Chennai. The Sakshi Singh Dhoni presented film is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani; it is a Tamil comedy drama. During the launch, the cricketer gave a speech about the film and his connection with Tamil Nadu.

MS Dhoni has been associated with the IPL team Chennai Super Kings since 2008, he shares a special connection with the state and has a separate place in his heart.

The cricketer shared that he didn’t teach his wife bad words in Tamil. He said, “I didn’t teach any bad words to my wife. The reason is very simple, I don’t know bad words in Tamil. Further, he added, “How many of you are married here? You all know who the boss of the house is then.”

LGM casts Harish Kalyan, Nadiya, Ivana, Yogi Babu, RJ Vijay. Later the cricketer talked about the film and his connection with Tamil Nadu. “I can watch it with my daughter. She is eight and half years old, she will have questions, but can watch it… When Sakshi came up with the idea and explained everything. I said we are making it in Tamil and it’s destiny, which I believe in. My test debut happened in Chennai, my highest test score is in Chennai, when it comes to cricket a lot of things happened which I am proud of, it happened in Chennai. Not to forget, once IPL started in 2008, I was adopted by Tamil Nadu.”

