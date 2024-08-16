“I’m Incredibly lucky,” Saif On Turning 57

As Saif Ali Khan turned 57 he shared his earliest birthday memories. “My earliest birthday memories are in my Mum’s flat in Carmichael Road in town where I grew up. I remember my fifth birthday… magicians and balloons and cake … and cartoons on the screen… lots of people would come… I remember my father looking very lean and handsome … quietly smoking a cigarette in the background and then participating in some tricks .. someone gave me a toy car with 007 on it .

Now it is his sons who get excited on Saif’s birthday. “They wake me up with cards that I’ve seen them making them but pretend I haven’t .And they’ve told me my present : a batman action figure. I will never open the box .Then we have breakfast together and god willing a lovely day. My priorities in life have always been what they are. I am committed to work ,and I want to make more money and invest it well to support my lifestyle and my ideas for celebration. I also love doing interesting work . And not missing out on too much precious family time is paramount to me. So it’s a balance …and I think we do it well .”

Saif has plans. “I now want to do some things… take my mum on the Orient Express to Venice .She wants to go to Florence …dinners and travels with good friends. wine and chats in lovely places … The mantra now is “ do good work and bounce ! Take a fab holiday … travel to new places and eat well and laugh with friends. I would like my sons Taimur and Jeh to be aware of things and exposed to the world . They have been swimming in cold waterholes abroad and been farming and hiking in their own country …We teach them that the most important thing is to be a good person. and we value that quality .They have been presented a way of living and seeing things with us.Now they must choose. Tim says the idea of speaking lines to a crowd is petrifying . I will support that .He wants to be footballer ! I think he can be a teacher … a photographer… whatever he wants. He is lucky. He can choose. The same for Jeh. After a good education , you must choose your own path . And it needn’t be the golden road to millions It can be a peaceful quiet job ! An art dealer, perhaps?There must be options beyond our own jobs But our job is amazing .But you have to feel it, and you have to know how to be happy within the limits you set for yourself .”

That said Sif is happy with his life. “I’m in a place where I feel very happy. I could be a bit more organised in what I read and how I learn . My French is still at basic level. I should have been fluent by now. The same with my guitar playing. I’m feeling good … a lot of people have faith in my work.. I know what I want to do. how to live …where I want to travel …really good friends and good basic food in a lovely place with atmosphere is a heaven… So I’m excited about the year … pray it continues well, please. Because that’s the main thing . I’m incredibly lucky.”