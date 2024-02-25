Improper Questions On The Red Carpet

Even when Andrew avoided the question , the BBC reporter persisted.

This was most intrusive red-carpet interview in the history of entertainment journalism and an example to all journalists who thrust themselves on stars and expect them to give juicy answers while they are on the way into a restaurant with their family, heading to the gym, or heading out of the country.

There is a time and place for everything. Though in this case there is no time and place for such obnoxious questions.

Crossing the line with an interviewee is relatively easier in a public place. They are in a public place being watched by thousands, if not millions. They cannot afford to lose their cool even if asked invasive improper potentially lewd questions such as the one the immensely talented Andrew Scott(magnificent in All Of Us Strangers) was asked.

What was the reporter thinking? How did he think he could get away with it?Was Andrew Scott being asked to comment on a sequence with male nudity as he is gay? Would the same reporter be asking a straight man to comment on a sequence featuring female nudity?

The incident is not just illustrative of celebrity bullying but also a prime example of homophobia wherein an outed gay celebrity is teased and harassed about his sexual preference.

Strangely instead of pulling up the reporter for his crass tactless jibe at a reputed actor(not that it would have been any less mortifying if it was a less famous target)the BBC is trying to pass off the incident as a “lighthearted”.

Really? Do prod me when we get to the punchline of this joke.As far as I can see, this sounded like a homophobic reporter asking an actor if he was familiar with a fellow-actor’s genitals. Highly inappropriate question for any individual regardless of his or hersexual preference, but more so for a homosexual.

No , Mr BBC reporter, it isn’t lightehearted. For what you are implying is that one Irish actor is familiar another Irish actor’s private parts just because he is gay. It’s a shameful slur,and one that should not go unpunished.