Internet Slams Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh for Misconduct with Anjali Raghav on Stage

Popular Bhojpuri cinema actor Pawan Singh, known for superhit songs like ‘Lagavelu Lipstick’, has once again been embroiled in controversy. Recently, a video of him on stage behaving inappropriately with his co-star Anjali Raghav went viral on social media.

This incident occurred during his recently released song ‘Saiyan Sewa Kare’ promotional event. In the video, Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav stood together on the stage. Anjali talked to the audience in a golden shimmery saree, while Pawan wore a white coat and pants. During this, Pawan put his hand on Anjali’s waist. At first, Anjali kept smiling and speaking her point, but when Pawan kept putting his hand repeatedly, she clearly looked uncomfortable. Despite this, Pawan kept doing the same thing again and again.

This video sparked outrage on social media. One user wrote, “How cheap is it that he is repeatedly touching a woman inappropriately and does not stop. Sickening!” While someone else commented, “Remember when actress Akshara Singh made serious allegations against him? This is nothing new; this is his pattern.”

Another user wrote, “He did not even feel ashamed of doing such a cheap act in front of so much public. Pawan Singh, are you not ashamed?” Another said, “Such people spoil the image of the entire Bhojpuri industry. How many youngsters can go down the wrong path by being influenced by them?”

It is worth noting that Pawan Singh has also been involved in many controversies before this. Actress Akshara Singh had made serious allegations against him, such as putting indecent pictures and videos on the Internet, threatening him, and trying to ruin his career.

Talking about career, Pawan Singh has worked in films like ‘Pratigya’ (2008), ‘Satya’ (2017), ‘Crack Fighter’ (2019), ‘Raja’ (2019), ‘Sher Singh’ (2019), ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’ (2022), and ‘Har Har Gange’ (2023). Recently, he also sang the song ‘Aai Nai’ from the Bollywood film ‘Stree 2’.

But this latest controversy has once again raised serious questions about his image.

